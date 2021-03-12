Food for Thought 3/11

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.
High Scores
That’s My Dog Mobile Unit (3150 Watchman Dr.): 99
Burger King (7581 Mobile Hwy.): 97
Sonic (1901 Coliseum Blvd.): 95
Low Scores
Capitol Food & Liquor (3839 S. Court St.): 82
Lion’s Pride (1121 Carter Hill Rd.): 83
