Grand jury proceedings resume in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Grand jury proceedings have resumed in Montgomery County for the first time in months.
Grand juries have largely been at standstill since March of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing an enormous backlog in cases.
The 15th Judicial Circuit held one weeklong grand jury in October, but then proceedings were put on pause again when cases started to go back up in November.
Now, as we see a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases, leaders at the Montgomery County Courthouse are giving it another shot.
On Feb. 22, a two-week-long grand jury was held, and 1,332 cases were able to get through the grand jury system.
“It was a very, very busy two weeks,” said District Attorney Daryl Bailey.
Heading into the month of February, there was a backlog of over 2,000 cases awaiting a grand jury. That caseload has now been cut in half.
“I’m not completely satisfied because we still have a lot of cases that we need to get through the grand jury system, but having almost 1,400 cases off of the grand jury calendar does give me a little bit of relief,” Bailey said. “But what I am thankful for is the victims and the victim’s families that are getting the relief knowing that there is another step that has taken place to get them and their family members justice, especially our homicide victims families.”
Bailey said 15% of the cases presented to the grand jury were drug cases, and 55% were property cases.
“We saw a huge increase in cars being broken into,” Bailey said. “In fact, we had three situations where over 60 cars had been broken into.”
“Guns were the number one thing that were taken,” Bailey went on to say.
Bailey said it was unclear why there was such an increase in property cases but urged people in the community to lock their doors.
“So many people in Montgomery are leaving their car doors unlocked,” Bailey said. “If you’re gonna leave your car doors unlocked, don’t leave valuables in your car.”
There was also a large increase in suicide cases, Bailey said.
“We saw a humongous increase in the number of suicides. The general demographic would have been people around 30 years of age. Financial difficulties played a huge role, and I’m sure the pandemic really highlighted that for those individuals,” Bailey said.
The remaining 30% of cases presented were violent cases. Violent cases include murders, robberies, rapes, sexual assaults and domestic violence cases.
Bailey said the two-week long period ended with 35 murder indictments.
“Thirty-five murder indictments, which is a record,” Bailey said. “We’ve never had that many murder cases indicted at one time.”
Those 35 homicide cases will now be added to the approximately 50 cases already pending trial.
“We’re trying to focus two-fold, one is getting these through the grand jury system, and now we’ve got to start turning our focus into getting these cases tried before juries,” Bailey said.
Bailey said they have another grand jury scheduled for the middle of April, with a focus on the high number of homicide cases.
“We’ve already got at least 15 (murder cases) scheduled for that grand jury and we are going to add some more to that,” Bailey said.
Trials are set begin in May, and Bailey said the focus will first be on the homicide cases. There is roughly 13 week-long trial terms between now and the end of year. Bailey said they hope to get through three homicide cases each week.
The Montgomery County Courthouse is also undergoing renovations which has made things challenging. Bailey said the renovations only allow for three courtrooms to be open at any given time.
Bailey said the most recent grand juries were held in a large court room instead of their usual smaller grand jury room to allow for social distancing.
“We’ve done a really good job with plexiglass and PPE (Personal Protective Equipment),” Bailey said. “The grand jurors felt totally safe, and they’ve commented that they never felt unsafe, which is our goal.”
Bailey added that despite the challenges, the circuit court judges have adapted by continuing to hold virtual hearings and limited in-person hearings during the pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.