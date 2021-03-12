3 injured in shooting in Tallassee

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Tallassee Thursday evening, according to Tallassee police.
Tallassee Police Chief Matthew Higgins said officers responded to the area of First Avenue around 7:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found several shell casings and evidence that someone had been injured.
According to Higgins, while at the scene, they received a report that there was a victim at Tallassee Community Hospital’s emergency room.
Higgins said it appeared that several people were involved in “an altercation where gunfire was exchanged.”
Two people had minor injuries, while one person was seriously injured, Higgins said.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
