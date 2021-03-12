Investigator who got scammer to return victim’s money honored in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigator with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is being acknowledged for his efforts to help a scam victim get justice, and get back their hard-earned money.
On Friday, Investigator David Bradley was named the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office 2020 CrimeStopper of the Year.
Bradley was assigned to work a case back in October in which a 72-year-old woman filed a fraud theft by charitable fraud report. The victim said she was contacted by the Wounded Warrior Project, but that turned out to be fake.
CrimeStoppers said a scam artist using the organization’s name conned her into sending post office money orders to an address in Arkansas.
Bradley was able to trace the money orders to a suspect in Malvern, Ark., according to CrimeStoppers. He worked with the Malvern Police Department to identify the suspect.
Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said he nominated Bradley because of “his diligent work effort in not only identifying a scam artist working Alabama victims from Arkansas, but to also convince a scam artist to return money to the victim.”
In January, Bradley received a validated money order totaling $1,500 made out to the victim from the offender.
CrimeStoppers has begun recognizing 2020 Law Enforcement Officers of the Year starting March 1 and continuing through May 1.
Recognition would normally take place in January at a luncheon in downtown Montgomery. However, the luncheon was canceled this year due to restrictions from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
