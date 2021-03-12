Suspect charged after 3 injured in Tallassee shooting Thursday

TALLASSEE, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged after three people were injured in a shooting in Tallassee Thursday night.
According to Tallassee police, Rondarius Hooks, 28, is charged with three counts of Assault First Degree.
Police Chief Matthew Higgins said officers responded to the area of First Avenue around 7:15 p.m. At the scene, officers found several shell casings and evidence that someone had been injured.
According to the Tallassee Times, the gunshots from the shooting could be heard around the city. The shooting incident was reportedly captured during a WTLS radio broadcast of the Tallassee High School and Elmore High School baseball game.
Higgins said it appeared that several people were involved in “an altercation where gunfire was exchanged.”
While at the scene, officers were told three gunshot victims were being treated at Tallassee Community Hospital’s emergency room. Two of the victims received minor injuries, while a third was seriously injured.
Hooks turned himself in to police on Friday and was placed in the Elmore County Jail, police added.
It’s unclear exactly how many other suspects are being sought as the investigation continues
