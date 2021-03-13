Dry and warmer than normal for the weekend, then big changes arrive

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Above average temperatures are sticking around for the weekend, as is the dry weather. However, big changes arrive to our forecast starting Monday!
First things first, this weekend is quiet, calm and very warm. High pressure will stay anchored to our east, leaving us with high temperatures in the low and middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
The dry and unseasonably warm weather will maintain and probably even worsen pollen and allergy concerns. It’ll be important to keep that in mind if you plan on spending time outside this weekend.
With that said, if you have outdoor chores that need to get done, this is the time to do them. Rain arrives by Monday and sticks around for a while...
As we head into Sunday night, we will be watching a cold front approach Alabama from the west. That will provide us with a chance of a few showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms on Monday. This will not be an all-day washout. However, with the storms that do pop-up, it’s possible damaging wind and hail could be concerns.
That front will probably get “hung up” as an effective stationary/warm front in the Deep South. The result will be additional chances for showers and storms Monday night through Tuesday night.
Then we will see a second cold front associated with a stronger system push in Wednesday. That will bring better chances for showers and storms Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
That system will have better ingredients to support severe thunderstorms across our area and surrounding states. Nothing is set in stone regarding any sort of severe threat, but the risk is certainly there as it looks now. It’s too early to pinpoint the exact threats and timing, but check back in for updates as we get closer to Wednesday and Wednesday night.
Besides the threat of strong to severe storms, rain chances are good news for the region because we have been very dry so far this year. This has led to “abnormally dry” and even “moderate drought” conditions developing and spreading.
If these warmer-than-normal temperatures haven’t been your cup of tea, relief is in sight - it looks like temperatures in the 60s will be back by the end of the workweek!
Friendly reminder to set clocks ahead one hour tonight!
