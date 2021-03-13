Gov. Kay Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll

Gov. Kay Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll
Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey)
By WBRC Staff | March 13, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated March 13 at 5:33 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey hosted the Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll at the Governor’s Mansion Saturday morning.

Magic Moments was founded to bring happiness to children throughout the state of Alabama who are diagnosed with chronic life-threatening illnesses.

Saturday was the second time Gov. Ivey has hosted the event. Social distancing was practiced and masks were worn by all those present over the age of 2.

You can see some images from the event below.

Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey)
Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Hal Yeager)
Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey)
Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Office of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey)
Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Hal Yeager)
Gov. Ivey hosts Magic Moments Easter Egg Roll, Saturday, March 13, 2021. (Source: Hal Yeager)

