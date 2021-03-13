Montgomery Half Marathon makes its return

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Runners took the streets of Montgomery for this year’s Montgomery Half Marathon & 5K.
The marathon returns this year after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Runners started on Coosa Street across from the Riverwalk Stadium and ended inside the baseball stadium.
Participant Laura Spring came from Cincinnati, Ohio to Montgomery to celebrate a significant milestone in her life and accomplish one of her goals.
“For my 50 birthday I wanted to say I ran in a half-marathon,” Spring said.
She got some support from her niece Lindsey Fox who ran with her, both with one thing on their mind: finishing the marathon.
Other participants were happy to be back after the event had to take a year off due to COVID-19.
“It’s just a healthy opportunity for us to get out and to exercise and try to get the community back to moving and try to get back to seeing each other and try to get back to a little bit of normalcy,” participant Kelly Bonds said.
Many described this marathon as the reopening of downtown Montgomery.
With participants came from Ohio, New York and Wisconsin, an economic impact comes to the city through hotels and restaurants.
This also shows others all what Montgomery has to offer.
“Economic impact is powerful, but also just showing off our city. We have a beautiful downtown, and we love to show that off to people,” Montgomery Half Marathon & 5K race director Hardy Sellers said.
Organizers hope this marathon will be the start of a new beginning for the city.
