14 Montgomery neighborhoods awarded project grants

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The city of Montgomery’s Neighborhood Services Department has awarded $65,000 in grants to 14 Montgomery neighborhoods as part of the 2021 annual Neighborhood Grant program.
The awards range from $500 to $5,000.
Mayor Steven Reed said the program funds sustainable projects that provide public value. The grant program is also meant to empower residents to improve overall quality of life in their communities through resident and government partnerships.
“Healthy and thriving neighborhoods are the lifeblood of our city,” Reed said in a news release. “The Annual Neighborhood Grant program is an indispensable tool that connects communities to the funding and resources needed for residents to tackle projects that enhance livability and overall quality of place in Montgomery. We look forward to increasing the amounts awarded while encouraging new neighborhoods to participate in the program next year.”
Projects funded this year include:
- Arrowhead Homeowners Association for street beautification
- Avalon Park Homeowners Association for renovating entrances
- Capital Heights Civic Association for physical improvements to the neighborhood
- Cottage Hill Foundation for an initiative to replace 35 to 40 trees
- Eastwood Villa Homeowners Association to acquire and install playground equipment
- Greater Bell Road Neighborhood Association for a project involving landscaping and lighting at the entrances
- Halcyon Oaks Homeowners Association for landscaping needs at the Taylor Road entrance
- Hillwood Neighborhood Association for the installation of security cameras
- Old Cloverdale Association for physical improvements on phase one of the Fitzgerald Park Project
- Plantation Estates Neighborhood to install a new neighborhood entrance sign
- South Hull District Association for a beautification project involving landscaping and exterior improvements
- Timbers Homeowners Association to replace security cameras
- Vaughn Meadows Neighborhood Association for beautification and maintenance projects at nine intersections
- Woodley Park Area Association for fencing and a community website;
Applications open Oct. 1 for the fiscal 2022 grant year.
More information can be found at www.mgmc3.com or www.montgomeryal.gov.
Each project must directly involve residents and comply with the city’s existing policies and codes.
Qualifying projects include physical improvements, public safety and public works initiatives, cultural, education, community involvement and recreational programs, neighborhood plans or studies, and technical assistance or marketing publications.
