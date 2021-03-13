Saturday marks 1 year since Alabama’s 1st COVID-19 case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday marks a grave anniversary for Alabama. The novel coronavirus pandemic officially became part of Alabama life one year ago today.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported the state’s first case on March 13, 2020. That case was a Montgomery County resident who ADPH said had traveled outside the state. That patient was treated at Baptist Medical Center East and later released.
The state’s first official COVID-19-related death was reported on March 25, 2020. ADPH said that patient, a Jackson County resident, had underlying health problems and died at an out-of-state facility.’
As of Saturday, the health department reports that there have been more than 502,700 cases and 10,200 deaths since then.
Gov. Kay Ivey ordered flags at half-staff on Saturday to mark the anniversary and remember the victims.
Alabama has seen a strong downward trend in cases recently, with health officials hoping continued vaccinations keep this course up.
So far, there have been more than 1,751,000 vaccine doses delivered to the state, with over 1,214,000 doses administered.
On March 22, ADPH will extend vaccine eligibility to include people age 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the population defined as Allocation Phase 1c in the Alabama COVID‐19 Vaccination Allocation Plan.
ADPH says some critical workers in the following areas who were not recommended for vaccination in Phase 1b will be eligible:
- Transportation and logistics
- Waste and wastewater
- Food service (includes restaurant staff)
- Shelter and housing (construction)
- Finance (bank tellers)
- Information technology and communication
- Energy
- Legal
- Media
- Public safety (engineers)
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.