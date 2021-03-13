First Alert: Strong storms possible Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple opportunities for rain arise next week, but Wednesday’s system has our attention for the threat of severe weather. We’ll start there first.
A potent system will approach from the west Wednesday, bring rain and thunderstorms to our area. With the surface low staying northwest of us, there will be enough shear and instability to introduce the threat of severe storms.
Risks: Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes
Timing: Wednesday - Wednesday night
Area: All of central and south Alabama, for now.
There’s a bit of timing disagreement among models. We’ll be able to pinpoint the timing, exact threats and where the risks exist much better in the coming days, so check back for updates as Wednesday approaches.
In the meantime...
One more dry day is in store for Sunday! Tomorrow will be very similar to today with temperatures in the low and middle 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Pollen will still be a nuisance, but despite that, this is the time to get outdoor chores done. Rain arrives by Monday and sticks around for a while.
As we head into Sunday night, we will be watching a cold front approach Alabama from the west. A few isolated showers are possible Sunday night, then scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms are possible on Monday. This will not be a washout - not everyone is guaranteed to see rain. As for the risk of strong storms, it looks like the threat will stay to our northwest on Monday. We’ll keep you updated.
More rain is likely on Tuesday as Monday’s front gets “hung up” as an effective stationary/warm front in the Deep South. Off and on showers and storms are likely through Tuesday night.
A second cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing the risk of severe weather we talked about earlier. Showers and storms associated with this system could hang around through Thursday morning.
Behind all of this rain arrives cooler air. If these warmer-than-normal temperatures haven’t been your cup of tea, relief is in sight - it looks like temperatures in the 60s will be back by the end of the workweek!
Friendly reminder to set clocks ahead one hour tonight!
