Alabama skier places 10th to help US team’s victory in Kazakhstan

ALMATY, KAZAKHSTAN (WSFA) - It’s been a whirlwind of year for Alabama native Dani Loeb. Loeb has been competing with Team USA on the U.S. Ski Team and travelling around the world for national competitions.
Over the weekend, Loeb competed in the World Cup in Kazakhstan, where she placed 10th in the aerial competition. Her win on the slopes propelled the U.S. Ski Team to win the Nations Cup.
Loeb is the first Alabamian to ever make the U.S. Ski Team.
