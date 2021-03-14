JSU beats ASU 67-66 in SWAC championship

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - Jackson State handed the Alabama State women’s basketball team its only loss of the season on Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.
The Tigers flexed their muscles early and often, pushing to a 37-24 lead at halftime. The Hornets found themselves down 17 with just four minutes remaining in the third quarter but came back to take the lead late in the fourth.
However, Jackson State scored late, ultimately winning the game 67-66 win.
Alabama State (15-4) trailed 46-29 with 4:44 remaining in the third, trimming the deficit down to just four points in that same period before Jackson State pushed the lead back to nine in the fourth quarter at 59-50. The Hornets pulled to within four at 61-57 with 3:08 remaining in the game on a Farrah Pearson layup and then to within 61-60 on a three-point play by Ayana Emmanuel.
After a defensive stop, Alabama State took the lead with 2:06 remaining on an Emmanuel three-pointer (63-61) and then the two teams traded baskets until Pearson put the Lady Hornets up 66-65 with just 30 seconds remaining. Jackson State hit a pair of free throws with 13 seconds left to take a 67-66 lead, which prompted an Alabama State timeout.
Emmanuel led the Hornets with 17 points and four assists, while Tamirea Thomas added a career-high 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.
Dayzsha Rogan led Jackson State with 25 points, while Cherrelle Jones added 13.
