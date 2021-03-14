JSU beats ASU 67-66 in SWAC championship

Alabama State (15-4) trailed 46-29 with 4:44 remaining in the third, trimming the deficit down to just four points in that same period before Jackson State pushed the lead back to nine in the fourth quarter at 59-50. The Hornets pulled to within four at 61-57 with 3:08 remaining in the game on a Farrah Pearson layup and then to within 61-60 on a three-point play by Ayana Emmanuel.