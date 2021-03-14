Montgomery Performing Arts Centre to host first shows in over a year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Performing Arts Centre (MPAC) is scheduled to host its first couple of shows in over a year.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the production of concerts and other large events in March 2020, having a huge impact on entertainment venues.
“As far as a music industry goes, we have been completely devastated and decimated,” said Allen Sanders, general manager of MPAC. “There is hundreds of thousands of people that have been out of work since March because the entire touring industry just basically has shut down.”
But as we start to see the slow return of togetherness, some entertainment venues are beginning to slowly reopen.
“I think there’s a lot of pent up desire to get back out,” Sanders said.
MPAC is scheduled to host two socially distanced shows in April and plans to be open 100% in August.
“The April events are kind of a soft opening,” Sanders said. “People have not done anything like this for about a year and so you’ve got to give them, try to get them, a reason to try to want to come back and feel comfortable and feel safe in a safe environment but still be able to see live music again and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Sanders said masks will be required inside and temperatures will be taken at the door. Seats will also be divided in pods of two with a 6-foot social distance between them.
“My obligation is to make sure that when you come in this door I have done everything that I can possibly do to make it safe for you,” Sanders said. “You have to take a personal responsibility on your own accord too.”
In a year from now, Sanders said he hopes to have “150 shows and a full house.” Until then, they will take things slow to keep their performers, guests and employees safe.
To purchase an event ticket, you can go to ticketmaster.com. You can also visit their website or call their box office at 334-481-5100.
Sanders said they will host “The Magic of Bill Blagg” on April 23 and the Allman Betts Band on April 30.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.