Tallassee juvenile killed in wreck

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama state troopers say a Tallassee juvenile was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night.
Troopers say the victim was a passenger in a Chevrolet Impala that left the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. It happened at approximately 10:48 p.m. Saturday on Friendship Road approximately one mile west of Tallassee.
Troopers have not identified the juvenile, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers say another youth was driving.
No other injuries were reported by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The wreck is being investigated.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.