Alabama jobless rate at 4.3%, lowest of pandemic
Alabama Department of Labor (Source: WBRC)
By Associated Press | March 15, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT - Updated March 15 at 12:13 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The state says Alabama’s unemployment rate for January declined to 4.3%, the lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

The rate is still well above the pre-pandemic level of 2.7% of January 2020. But it was was better than the revised December unemployment rate of 4.7%.

It was also below the U.S. unemployment rate of 6.3% for the month.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says the drop to a new low level of joblessness for the pandemic is encouraging.

Shelby County has the state’s lowest jobless rate at 2.3%. Wilcox County is highest at 12.4%.

