Coach gets baseball, softball into MPS middle schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Before 2019, baseball and softball weren’t an option for Montgomery public middle school students, but thanks to one man and his committee, this has changed.
Coach David Thomas and his committee worked with MPS leadership to get the sport into schools for two years, and in 2019 the approval was made. Three teams were formed soon after.
“So, last year in 2020, we had six or seven teams on board,” Thomas said.
The MPS school board recently commended Thomas and the committee on this accomplishment.
“The committee set out and raised close to $50,000 to start baseball and softball in all of our middle schools,” MPS Chief Financial Officer Arthur Watts said.
Thomas says he wants to help students who desire to one day play in college or professionally.
“There’s an opportunity in baseball to go, just as any other sport, and the longevity is very good in baseball,” Thomas said.
Thomas says the goal is to one day complete school systems that have larger middle school programs and form baseball camps for middle school players.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.