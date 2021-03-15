2017 Lee High School shooter sentenced to 20 years

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect in a 2017 shooting that critically injured a student at Robert E. Lee High School has been sentenced.
Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey says Quinterrious Norman was sentenced to 20 years in state prison for first-degree assault and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle.
Norman also received a 10-year sentence for third-degree burglary, theft of a firearm and discharging a gun on school property. Judge J. R. Gaines ordered those sentences to be served at the same time as the assault, Bailey said.
Prosecutors say Norman confessed that on March 16, 2017, he left school early, got a gun at home, then returned to campus to shoot a specific person. Instead of hitting his intended target, the bullet hit a bystander in the neck, critically injuring her. Prosecutors say the victim suffered permanent damage as a result.
Court documents indicate that Norman fired a .40-caliber handgun numerous times in the direction of the school as students were being released for the day. The shots were fired from off-school property, according to police.
Norman was 16 years old at the time of the 2017 shooting.
“Too many of our young people think gun violence is the way to resolve conflicts. Many of them do not understand that extreme actions will result in extreme consequences until it is too late. Instead of having the opportunity to further his education, pursue his career goals and be a successful, productive member of our community, this young man will spend a large portion of his adulthood behind bars. I hope this serves as a reminder and warning to our young people that violence is never the answer. One senseless action can destroy your whole life,” Bailey said.
While out on bond for the 2017 shooting, Montgomery police say Norman was identified as the suspect in a fatal shooting and is charged with murder.
The fatal shooting was in August 2020 on Woodley Square West.
