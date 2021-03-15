2017 Lee High School shooter sentenced to 20 years

“Too many of our young people think gun violence is the way to resolve conflicts. Many of them do not understand that extreme actions will result in extreme consequences until it is too late. Instead of having the opportunity to further his education, pursue his career goals and be a successful, productive member of our community, this young man will spend a large portion of his adulthood behind bars. I hope this serves as a reminder and warning to our young people that violence is never the answer. One senseless action can destroy your whole life,” Bailey said.