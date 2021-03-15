Stormy times ahead; increasing severe threat Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple opportunities for showers and storms will exist over the next several days, but Wednesday’s system has our attention for the significant threat of severe weather. We’ll start there first.
A potent cold front will approach from the west Wednesday into Wednesday night, which will fuel scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across Central Alabama. The best chance for that activity will be from the mid-afternoon hours on Wednesday through the early morning hours on Thursday.
At any point during that window we could see storms push across the region. And any storms that do push through will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather -- including tornadoes, damaging wind to 70 mph and large hail.
The ingredients will even be in place for a couple of significant tornadoes across parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas. As a result, we’ve highlighted most of the area in a level 3-of-4 risk for severe weather with this system.
With us being a couple of days out, this is an evolving situation. We’ll be able to pinpoint details on timing and exact threats in future updates, so continue to check back for the latest information.
Before Wednesday arrives we will have additional rounds of showers and storms to get through...
That begins today with the chance of some isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. There could be a stronger storm or two, but that threat is mainly confined to area northwest of Montgomery.
The more likely scenario today is that you’ll stay entirely dry under mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.
The chance for showers and storms ramps up tonight and Tuesday as a frontal boundary sets up shop across Central Alabama. While rain and storm coverage picks up for all of us tonight and Tuesday, the threat for severe weather will be quite low.
There may one or two strong to marginally severe storms capable of gusty winds, small hail and perhaps a brief tornado.
It’s the cold front that is set to arrive late Wednesday that we’re much more concerned about. With the significant threat of widespread severe weather coming on a holiday, it will be important to consider changing any plans you may have -- especially if those plans involve the outdoors.
It’ll also be important to make sure you have a fully charged weather radio, charged up phone, a safe space to go to, and a plan to get to your safe space fast if a warning is issued for your area.
Showers and storms associated with that system will continue late Wednesday night before moving out of Southeast Alabama by late Thursday morning. The severe risk will remain intact throughout that entire period.
Behind all of this will be an influx of much cooler and less humid air. Highs will go from the upper 70s and lower 80s through Wednesday to the 60s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
It will also be a bit breezy today, Wednesday and Thursday outside of any showers and storms. Just something else to keep in mind if you’re out and about!
