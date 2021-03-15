Tianeptine, drug sold in gas stations, reclassified to Schedule II substance

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed Monday that tianeptine is now being classified as a Schedule II substance.
That means the drug will no longer be available to those stopping at gas stations or convenience stores where it had been a popular purchase.
The decision to re-classify the drug comes after a vote by the State Committee of Public Health. That vote was made on Jan. 20, but a 60-day window remained open for a public comment period. A total of 60 comments were submitted, all in favor of the committee’s decision, ADPH said.
With the reclassification, tianeptine joins other drugs like Demerol, Dilaudid and OxyContin that are Schedule II substances, meaning they have a high potential for abuse, which may lead to severe psychological or physical dependence.
ADPH said reports indicate that tianeptine is abused for its euphoric properties, which are similar to opioids, so it has been referred to as an “opioid-like” substance.
While it’s approved for treatment of depression in some countries, tianeptine is not approved for any medical use in the United States.
