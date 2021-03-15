Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday, March 17th has been declared a First Alert Weather Day: strong to severe storms could significantly impacted parts of central and south Alabama, so it’s important to prepare ahead of this next system. As of right now, timing looks to be later in the day Wednesday, and the threat for tornadoes, possible damaging wind and hail could linger into the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Make sure you have multiple, reliable ways to receive weather information, and continue to check back here for updates...
As of Monday afternoon, things are quiet and calm. We have seen our fair share of cloud cover today, but we have also had enough sunshine to warm us up into the upper 70s and low 80s. There are storms are radar right now, but that activity is mostly off towards north/west Alabama and has remained below severe limits; closer to home, we have only dealt with a few rogue showers today.
Before Wednesday arrives we will have additional rounds of showers and storms to get through...
The chance for showers and storms ramps up further late tonight and Tuesday as a frontal boundary sets up shop across Central Alabama. While rain and storm coverage picks up for all of us tonight and Tuesday, the threat for severe weather will still remain quite low.
There may once again be a couple of strong to marginally severe storms capable of gusty winds, small hail and brief tornado on Tuesday.
A potent cold front will approach from the west Wednesday into Wednesday night, which will fuel scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms across Central Alabama. The best chance for that activity will be from the mid-afternoon hours on Wednesday through the early morning hours on Thursday.
At any point during that window we could see storms push across the region. And any storms that do push through will be capable of producing all modes of severe weather -- including tornadoes, damaging wind to 70 mph and large hail.
The ingredients will even be in place for a couple of significant tornadoes across parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Arkansas. As a result, we’ve highlighted most of the area in a level 3-of-4 risk for severe weather with this system.
This is an evolving situation: we’ll be able to pinpoint details on timing and exact threats in future updates, so continue to check back for the latest information.
Showers and storms associated with that system will continue late Wednesday night before moving out of Southeast Alabama by late Thursday morning. The severe risk will remain intact throughout that entire period.
Behind all of this will be an influx of much cooler and less humid air. Highs will go from the upper 70s and lower 80s through Wednesday to the 60s by Friday, Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.
It will also be a bit breezy today, Wednesday and Thursday outside of any showers and storms. Just something else to keep in mind if you’re out and about!
