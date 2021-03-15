Woman sought after $2,200 in perfume stolen from Prattville store

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement is hoping the public release of security video and photos will help them help pick up the scent of the person who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of perfume in Prattville.
Investigators with the Prattville Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers said they’re looking for an unidentified woman who walked into a store in the 1400 block of Cotton Exchange on March 9.
While inside, investigator said the woman concealed more than $2,200 worth of fragrances then left the store without paying.
The suspect, now wanted for felony theft, was seen wearing white pants, a jean jacket and a black shirt. She was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle and leaving the parking lot.
If you have any information on this woman’s identity or location, call the Prattville Police at 334-595-0252 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867) or toll free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.
Tips that lead to an arrest may lead to a cash reward.
