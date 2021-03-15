WSFA viewers respond with help for food bank with empty shelves

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Harvest Tyme Food Bank in Lowndes County has experienced scarcity. Now it’s saying thank you for much-needed donations.
After WSFA 12 News featured the food pantry’s plight last week, many people came through, donating 500 pounds of food and more than $300 in monetary donations.
Food bank leaders say the pandemic practically wiped them out.
Dr. Debbie Bryant said enough food was donated to serve only two of the 22 agencies they serve in Lowndes County. She said callers have promised to send more but the pantry could use many more loads of non-perishable food for the hungry in the county.
Dr. Bryant says before the pandemic the food bank fed around 1,500 people.
If you’re interested in helping Harvest Tyme, you can reach Dr. Bryant at 334-590-6620.
