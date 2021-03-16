ADPH: At least 20% in 29 counties vaccinated against COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports that at least one in five residents in more counties have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Monday’s report is part of an effort to increase vaccinations in the state’s Black Belt region, especially among Black residents.
ADPH reports that 20% or more of residents age 16 and older of 29 Alabama counties have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, although some of the counties are outside the Black Belt area. The counties reported include Perry, Wilcox, Conecuh, Clarke, Marengo, Dallas, Hale, Monroe, Lee, Bullock, Tallapoosa, Washington, Macon, Clay, Houston, Colbert, Henry, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Baldwin, Cullman, Mobile, Franklin, Jefferson, Lamar, Chambers, Choctaw, Greene and Morgan.
A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating hesitance about the vaccine in the Black Belt region and Black Alabamians.
ADPH states that vaccine supply remains an issue and there is not yet enough vaccine doses available for everyone who wants them.
