ADPH: At least 20% in 29 counties vaccinated against COVID-19

ADPH reports that 20% or more of residents age 16 and older of 29 Alabama counties have received one or more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, although some of the counties are outside the Black Belt area. The counties reported include Perry, Wilcox, Conecuh, Clarke, Marengo, Dallas, Hale, Monroe, Lee, Bullock, Tallapoosa, Washington, Macon, Clay, Houston, Colbert, Henry, Lauderdale, Lowndes, Baldwin, Cullman, Mobile, Franklin, Jefferson, Lamar, Chambers, Choctaw, Greene and Morgan.