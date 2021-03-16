2 face multiple burglary charges in Millbrook

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation into the burglary of multiple vehicles and a business has resulted in the arrests of two people whom police officers had unknowingly helped as stranded motorists the day before, according to the the Millbrook Police Department.
Eric S. Williams, 18, of Wetumpka turned himself in Thursday. The second suspect, Jamarcus D. Tyree, 20, of Millbrook, surrendered Monday after being featured in a CrimeStoppers report.
According to Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson, police were called to two businesses in the 2500 and 2500 blocks of Main Street on March 3 to investigate after numerous vehicles were broke into. One of the businesses had also been targeted, the chief said.
While investigating, officers discovered they’d helped Williams and Tyree the day before at another nearby business. The driver was arrested for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The passenger had no criminal charges at the time and was released.
During the burglary investigation, both men were positively identified as suspects and warrants were signed against them.
They’re now being held at the Elmore County Jail on six counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary 3rd and fourth-degree theft of property.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.