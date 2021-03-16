Former Auburn men's basketball coach Bob Davis dies at 93

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn University is mourning the death of Bob Davis, a former head coach of the men’s basketball team.
Davis coached the Tigers on the hardwood for five years from 1973-78, garnering a 70-61 record, including 42-48 against opponents in the SEC.
Prior to his time on the Plains, he spent 20 years coaching and teaching at Georgetown College (Ky.) where he had a 415-182 record.
He served as vice chairman for the United States Olympic Basketball Committee from1964 to 1973 and was also head coach of the U.S. basketball team in the 1970 World University Games.
Davis died Saturday in his hometown of Georgetown, Ky. at the age of 93 and is survived by his wife of 68 years, Joyce Huddleston Davis, as well as a daughter, and a grandchild, great-grandchildren, two younger brothers, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.