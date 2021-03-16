Former juvenile probation officer indicted on another sex crime charge

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Butler County juvenile probation officer is being indicted on another sex crime charge, according to Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.
Terry Van Lewis, 63, of Montgomery, turned himself in Monday at the Butler County Jail where bond was set at $100,000.
The latest indictment of first-degree sexual abuse came after the AG’s office presented evidence to a Butler County grand jury on March 9 against Lewis. No other details were made available.
The AG’s office said more charges are pending from Lewis’ previous indictment in 2019 for one count of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Those crimes are alleged to have happened between 1994 and 1999.
If convicted, Lewis could spend up to 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine for each of the three first-degree sexual abuse charges and a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $60,000 fine for the first-degree rape charge.
Anyone with information about additional alleged crimes by Lewis is asked to call the attorney general’s office at (334) 242-7300 and ask for the Investigations Division.
