How new storage guidance for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is helping the state

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now that the storage requirement for Pfizers COVID-19 vaccine has been updated, state health leaders said it’s been “very helpful” with getting more Alabamians vaccinated.
The Pfizer vaccine still needs to be stored at an ultra-cold temperature but updated guidelines from the FDA state that the vaccine can now withstand storage in a standard vaccine freezer for up to 14 days.
Before the updated storage guidelines, the state’s a thousand plus providers had to have an expensive type of freezer to store the vaccine, which prevented most of the sites from being able to use it.
Landers said the new storage option helped get more vaccination sites up and running.
“Just for example in one of our local counties, one of the hospitals had not gotten their Pfizer freezers yet but they were able to plan a clinic around using Pfizer in one of our medium-sized counties.,” Landers explained.
According to ADPH, more than 590,000 doses of Pfizer have been given out in Alabama.
