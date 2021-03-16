Loud sound in Montgomery wasn’t malfunctioning siren, EMA says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite forecasts indicating the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, the sound of what was believed to be a tornado siren in Montgomery caused concerns for some residents.
But there was no tornado warning.
What was initially believed to be malfunctioning tornado siren was actually an issue with a gas relief valve, according to Montgomery County officials.
Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton confirmed the malfunction involved a Spire gas relief valve located near Somerset and the Atlanta Highway, east of Taylor Road.
Thornton said Spire was contacted and that company’s crews are working to correct the issue.
