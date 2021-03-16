Montgomery police investigating 2 separate fatal shootings on Sunday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting two separate fatal shooting Investigations.
Police say Marcus Brown, 39, and Abimael Zunun, 31, were both fatally shot on Sunday.
According to police, Brown was found in the 1100 block of Barley Drive at about 4:20 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Officers responded to another shooting call in the 200 block of South Hopper Street at about 11 p.m. They found Zunun, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the circumstances surrounding both cases are under investigation.
No arrests have been made in either case.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.
