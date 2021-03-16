Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with child abuse

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and put on administrative leave after being charged with child abuse.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against officer Horton Owens, 35 after the department was notified of charges against him by the Municipal Court Magistrate’s Office on Monday.
Owens, who had been with MPD since 2018, was assigned to patrol, MPD said.
Court documents regarding details on the child abuse allegations were not immediately available.
