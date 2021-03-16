‘The toughest year of my life’: A family devastated by COVID-19

Coleman says, “While some of our family members were recovering, Jackie had her own family to care for, and she was cooking for other family members tending to their needs. I just wanted to brag on her as a woman.” She goes on to say, “People grieve differently. This was the first time in my life I was paralyzed. The stuff that she was doing I couldn’t do, I barely left my home; the person that is the biggest talker and life of the party - for nearly three months.”