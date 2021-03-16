Troy fraternity raises $90K for wounded veteran organization

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University’s chapter of Alpha Tau Omega raised $90,000 through its annual Walk Hard fundraiser.
Thirty-six fraternity members walked from Troy to Panama City Beach, Florida during spring break. They delivered the check to Jeep Sullivan’s Wounded Warrior Outdoor Adventures, a group that provides outdoor experiences to wounded veterans in north Florida.
The university says the philanthropic backpacking trip has raised almost $400,000 since its inception in 2009.
