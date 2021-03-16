Troy University planning to return to regular operations in the fall

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy University has announced its future plans in light of Alabama’s COVID-19 case numbers going down. This includes plans to return to regular operations in the fall.
“First, even though there are positive trends in the fight against COVID-19, we are committed to the safety measures put in place last fall,” Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs, said on Facebook.
The TROY Strong procedures will remain in place at least until the end of the spring semester. Tatum said the safety plan has served the university well, and officials believe it is “vital” to continue those procedures while more of the community and campus population is vaccinated.
Safety procedures for summer are expected to be made soon.
Tatum said they are preparing to return to regular operations in the fall, including in-class instruction, campus events and full usage of campus facilities.
He acknowledges this plan depends on factors outside of their control and are subject to change. The university will adhere to guidance from state and federal officials.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.