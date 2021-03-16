Veterinarians deal with alarmingly high suicide rate within the profession

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Suicide has become a major concern in the veterinary profession.
A CDC survey found that nearly 1 in 10 veterinarians in this country might suffer from serious psychological distress, but only half of them are seeking help.
According to a 2020 study by Merck, 89 percent of veterinarians surveyed considered it one of the most critically important issues facing the profession. The study also said female veterinarians were 3.5 times as likely, and male veterinarians were 2.1 times as likely, to die from suicide as the general population. Seventy-five percent of the veterinarians who died by suicide worked in a small animal practice.
Read more about that study at https://www.cdc.gov/media/releases/2018/p1220-veterinarians-suicide.html
“Our findings suggest mortality from suicide among veterinarians has been high for some time, spanning the entire 36-year period we studied,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “This study shines a light on a complex issue in this profession.”
Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. and is one of three leading causes that are on the rise.
If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.
