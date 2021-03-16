Veterinarians deal with alarmingly high suicide rate within the profession

According to a 2020 study by Merck, 89 percent of veterinarians surveyed considered it one of the most critically important issues facing the profession. The study also said female veterinarians were 3.5 times as likely, and male veterinarians were 2.1 times as likely, to die from suicide as the general population. Seventy-five percent of the veterinarians who died by suicide worked in a small animal practice.