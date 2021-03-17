Capri Theatre raising money for new marquee

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A symbol of Montgomery’s Old Cloverdale neighborhood, the Capri Theatre will be getting a new look soon. A capital campaign is underway to pay for a new marquee that more closely matches the original.
The Capri is an independent movie theater was first built in the 1940s. Back then, it was known as ‘The Clover’ and featured a traditional movie marquee. The current, more modern signage was installed in the 1960s.
“The original was 1940s art deco,” explained theater director Martin McCaffery. “In 1962, they went with a more modern, cubist look. The motif inside the theater is more rounded, so the current marquee doesn’t really match the theater’s interior.”
McCaffery says the “Marquee Magic” capital campaign raised $500,000 before the pandemic hit. But the goal is at least $750,000. The money will be used to replace the exterior signage and retire a significant amount of debt that was incurred during previous interior renovations.
”We could not do it without the people of Montgomery,” McCaffery said.
The nonprofit theater has set up a special Facebook Page with information about how to donate to the Marquee Magic campaign. You can also visit the theater’s website here.
Financial support from the public makes the Capri different from commercial theaters, some of which have been forced to close because of the pandemic. But thanks to donations, The Capri is looking ahead to entertaining local audiences for many more years.
