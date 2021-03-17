Damage reports across parts of Chilton Co.

Home in Chilton Co. at the corner of county road 24 and 37 in Clanton. (Source: Chelsea Young)
By WBRC Staff | March 17, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT - Updated March 17 at 6:12 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports, pictures and video of damage in parts of Chilton Co. are coming in as severe weather makes it’s way through the state Wednesday afternoon.

A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reports damage near the Cooper/Verbena area with at least one home damaged. and several homes damaged on County Road 24 and County Road 34 in Clanton. There are no reports of injuries.

Two tornados have been reported in Clanton.

Jamie Childress was rolling when the storm went behind Peach Park in Clanton:

Jamie just recorded this tornado behind Peach Park in Clanton

Posted by Brandy Childress on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Some trees were blown down and tossed around in the Clanton area.

Damage in Clanton
Damage in Clanton (Source: Hailee Pitts)
Damage in Clanton
Damage in Clanton (Source: Hailee Pitts)

Below are pictures near County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton.

Home in Chilton Co. at the corner of county road 24 and 37 in Clanton.
24 and 37 Billingsley in Chilton Co.
24 and 37 Billingsley in Chilton Co. (Source: Marquita Smith)
24 and 37 Billingsley in Chilton Co.
24 and 37 Billingsley in Chilton Co. (Source: Marquita Smith)

