Damage reports across parts of Chilton Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Reports, pictures and video of damage in parts of Chilton Co. are coming in as severe weather makes it’s way through the state Wednesday afternoon.
A Chilton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reports damage near the Cooper/Verbena area with at least one home damaged. and several homes damaged on County Road 24 and County Road 34 in Clanton. There are no reports of injuries.
Two tornados have been reported in Clanton.
Jamie Childress was rolling when the storm went behind Peach Park in Clanton:
Some trees were blown down and tossed around in the Clanton area.
Below are pictures near County Road 24 and 37 in Clanton.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.