Damage reports | Power outages | Road closures

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is starting to get reports of severe weather damage into our newsroom.
Information on power outages or road closures are not immediately available but will be added to this story as they become available.
This is a developing situation. Continue checking back for the latest updates.
A radar indicated tornado has been detected in Autauga County but no damage information is immediately available. Viewer submitted photos also indicate a large tornado in Autaugaville.
According to the Dallas County EMA’s office, an apparent tornado has caused damage including downed power lines and trees, in addition to at least one home suffering damage in the Burnsville Community. No injuries have been reported at this time.
