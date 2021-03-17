Faulkner hits the road to Kansas City for NAIA Sweet 16

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - How sweet it is!
The Faulkner men’s basketball team hit the road to Kansas City on Tuesday night ahead of the NAIA Sweet 16.
The 26-2 Eagles are the four-seed in the NAIA Tournament and will face the University of Jamestown at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Eagles soar into the Sweet 16 on a 10-game winning streak.
“This team right here has been extremely unselfish, and that’s the thing I like the most about it. They’ve enjoyed playing with each other. They’ve enjoyed competing. They don’t really care who gets the credit as long as we win, and It’s been a lot of success for us,” said head coach Scott Sanderson.
The Eagles are coming off a 33-point win over Warner in Saturday’s opening round game in Montgomery.
Sanderson wants his guys to continue to play like they’ve been practicing and continue to get better.
“I thought Saturday night against Warner we played really well, and hopefully this week, we got a little bit better again this week and leading into the game on Thursday. I text all of them this morning, you know, this is a great time to peak right now. As good as we’ve played, I still think we have another gear and hopefully we’ll have that this weekend,” Sanderson said.
The Eagles are four wins away from hanging a second national championship banner.
Faulkner won the NAIA title in 2001.
