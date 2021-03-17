LIST: County health departments, government offices close ahead of severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In addition to school closures, several governments offices and departments are closing Wednesday in anticipation of severe weather.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day with tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail possible.
Below is a list of government office closures. This list will be update as new information becomes available so continue checking back often.
Alabama Department of Public Health
County health departments in ADPH’s West Central District will close at noon Wednesday. Those include: Bibb, Chilton, Fayette, Greene, Lamar, Pickens, Walker, Hale, Perry, Sumter, and Tuscaloosa counties.
County health departments in ADPH’s Northeastern District will close at noon Wednesday. Those include: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Dekalb, Etowah, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, and Talladega counties.
County health departments in ADPH’s East Central District will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Those include: Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Russell, and Tallapoosa counties.
Autauga County
The Autauga County Commission, Revenue Office, Probate Office and the Sheriff’s Administrative Office will close at 1 p.m. The other county offices will reopen at 9:30am Thursday pending no power outages or hazardous road conditions. The Sheriff’s Administrative Office will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday.
Dallas County
The Dallas County Courthouse/Annex will close at noon Wednesday.
