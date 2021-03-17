Montgomery City Council approves $50M capital improvement plan

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery City Council unanimously approved the $50 million capital improvement plan proposed by Mayor Steven Reed.
Reed said the $50 million initiative is part of a larger effort to restructure some of the city’s debts to take advantage of historically low interest rates. Reed said it should end up saving the city around $16 million to $18 million.
“We made a promise to put in place the foundation needed for a safer, more equitable and vibrant Montgomery,” Reed said. “Tonight, I am happy to announce our Montgomery City Council members pledged to join us in securing this vision. The Council’s decision will determine Montgomery’s trajectory for the next decade and beyond. These projects will further our work to create a city that expands opportunity for everyone.”
The money can only be used for new or existing capital improvement projects in Montgomery.
Among the projects included are a new fire station possibly around Court Street and Fairview Avenue. Reed said public safety needs to buy new equipment, including a pumper truck, which is also part of the plan.
Reed’s recommendations also include purchasing upwards of 15 new garbage trucks.
He is also planning to improve existing recreation centers around the city, as well a a new multipurpose recreation center.
The city will also invest in infrastructure improvements ranging from community centers to electric buses.
Reed says the city will launch a new awareness campaign to keep the public informed of the projects and the initiative’s progress.
