Montgomery to receive $42M from American Rescue Plan Act

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -What would you do with $42 million? While you’re dreaming about that, the city of Montgomery is in line to receive that amount from the American Rescue Plan Act, which is the latest stimulus package from Washington.
“I’m what you call a bean-counter if you like numbers,” said Montgomery Finance Director Betty Beville.
With that candid admission, Beville is in for a lot of ‘bean-counting’ in the next few weeks. She’s the one who’ll make sure the city gets the $42 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“To me, it’s a win-win all the way around for Montgomery,” she said.
A win-win in the sense the act does not require Montgomery to pay it back, but there are still strings attached. For example, the money can’t be spent just on anything.
“Based on what we’ve seen in the act so far, the city will be able to spend the money on water and sewer and broadband projects,” Beville said.
And the dough won’t come all at once; 50% is expected to be wired from the U.S. Treasury by mid-April. The remaining $21 million or so will be deposited one year from now.
“We have up to Dec. 31, 2024 to actually disperse those funds,” said Beville.
Beyond the borders of Montgomery, Wetumpka will get $1.5 million, and Prattville will receive $6.3 million. Alabama was get $2.1 billion.
Beville said they need more clarity on whether the city can also use the money on roads and sidewalks.
“We need more clarity,” she said.
For now, the Beville’s job is about get even busier. A cash infusion of $42 million is on the way.
Beville said the $42 million from the American Rescue Plan cannot be used to fund the mayor’s recently announced infrastructure project worth $50 million. The city plans to borrow that amount from the bond market.
