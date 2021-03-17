Storm shelters open ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather

By WSFA Staff | March 17, 2021 at 10:41 AM CDT - Updated March 17 at 11:26 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ahead of the potential for severe weather Wednesday, counties across the River Region have opened storm shelters to the public.

According to the WSFA 12 News Weather team, a significant threat of severe weather exists for Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Here is the latest information on the severe weather threat.

The following counties have opened shelters to the public:

Autauga County

  • Doster Center- 424 S Northington St, Prattville

Chilton County

  • Cedar Grove #1- 2245 CR 37, Thorsby
  • Cedar Grove #2- 950 CR 213, Jemison
  • Collins Chapel- 13274 CR 29, Clanton
  • East Chilton- 5640 CR 28, Clanton
  • Enterprise #1- 6162 CR 24, Verbena
  • Enterprise #2- 3255 CR 49, Clanton
  • Fairview- 9597 CR 37, Clanton
  • Gap of the Mountain #1- 768 CR 55, Clanton
  • Higgins Ferry- 11019 CR 28, Clanton
  • Isabella- 1960 CR 29 Maplesville
  • New Convert- 861 CR 380, Maplesville
  • Union Grove #1- 10896 CR 51, Jemison
  • Union Grove #2- 18050 CR 42, Jemison
  • Verbena- 3885 Highway 31, Verbena
  • West Chilton- 2678 CR 42, Jemison

Elmore County- Will open when a tornado warning is issued.

  • Shoal Creek Baptist Church- 13214 Holtville Road Deatsville
  • Elmore County Courthouse Downtown- 100 E. Commerce Street, Wetumpka
  • Tallassee City Hall- 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee
  • First Presbyterian Church- 100 West Bridge Street, Wetumpka
  • Redland Baptist Church- 1266 Dozier Road, Wetumpka
  • Tallassee Police Department- 214 Barnett Boulevard, Tallassee
  • Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department- 6930 Highway 143, Deatsville
  • Town of Elmore Fire Station 2- 393 Baltzer Road, Elmore
  • Town of Elmore - Penny Parkway- 212 Penny Parkway, Elmore
  • Town of Elmore - 1245 AL Hwy 143
  • Millbrook Baptist- 3431 Browns Road, Millbrook
  • First Baptist Church - 203 Claude Road, Eclectic
  • Eclectic Police Station- 148 Main Street, Eclectic
  • St James Family Worship- 1005 Nobles Road, Wetumpka
  • Tallassee First United Methodist Church- Corner of Jordan Ave. and Barnett BLVD. 305 King Street, Tallassee
  • Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department- 5800 Coosada Road, Coosada
  • Adullam House Christian Academy- Georgia Road, Wetumpka
  • Harden Street Church- 213 Harden Street, Eclectic
  • Town of Elmore Community Center- 485 Jackson Street, Elmore
  • New Home Baptist Church Titus- 1605 New Home Road, Titus
  • Prattville Public Safety Building- 201 Gin Shop Hill Road, Prattville

Lee County

  • Auburn United Methodist Church- 137 Gay Street
  • Open Door Tabernacle Church- 2089 Lee Road 42
  • Providence Baptist Church- 2807 Lee Road 166
  • Greater Peace Baptist Church- 650 Jeter Street Avenue
  • Smiths Station Ruritan Club- 2000 Lee Road 430
  • Southern Union Community College- Basement of the business and tech center 1701 Lafayette Parkway
  • Greene Hall- 1130 Wire Road
  • Ralph Brown Draughan Library- 231 Mell Street

Lowndes County

  • New Hope High School – 2920 New Hope Road, Columbus
  • Career & Technical Center – 1085 Lehmberg Road, Columbus
  • Caledonia Elementary School – 9509 Wolfe Rd, Caledonia

Macon County

District II:

  • Warrior Stand Community- 357 County Road 5, Union Springs
  • Fort Davis Community- 17793 County Road 2, Union Springs

District III:

  • Shorter community- 144 Old Federal Road, Shorter

District IV:

  • Notasulga (Liberty City) 355 Lori Lane, Notasulga
  • Franklin Community- 1656 AL Highway 49, Tuskegee

Montgomery County

  • Montgomery Therapeutic Center- 604 Augusta Avenue

