Storm shelters open ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ahead of the potential for severe weather Wednesday, counties across the River Region have opened storm shelters to the public.
According to the WSFA 12 News Weather team, a significant threat of severe weather exists for Central Alabama Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night.
The following counties have opened shelters to the public:
Autauga County
- Doster Center- 424 S Northington St, Prattville
Chilton County
- Cedar Grove #1- 2245 CR 37, Thorsby
- Cedar Grove #2- 950 CR 213, Jemison
- Collins Chapel- 13274 CR 29, Clanton
- East Chilton- 5640 CR 28, Clanton
- Enterprise #1- 6162 CR 24, Verbena
- Enterprise #2- 3255 CR 49, Clanton
- Fairview- 9597 CR 37, Clanton
- Gap of the Mountain #1- 768 CR 55, Clanton
- Higgins Ferry- 11019 CR 28, Clanton
- Isabella- 1960 CR 29 Maplesville
- New Convert- 861 CR 380, Maplesville
- Union Grove #1- 10896 CR 51, Jemison
- Union Grove #2- 18050 CR 42, Jemison
- Verbena- 3885 Highway 31, Verbena
- West Chilton- 2678 CR 42, Jemison
Elmore County- Will open when a tornado warning is issued.
- Shoal Creek Baptist Church- 13214 Holtville Road Deatsville
- Elmore County Courthouse Downtown- 100 E. Commerce Street, Wetumpka
- Tallassee City Hall- 3 Freeman Avenue, Tallassee
- First Presbyterian Church- 100 West Bridge Street, Wetumpka
- Redland Baptist Church- 1266 Dozier Road, Wetumpka
- Tallassee Police Department- 214 Barnett Boulevard, Tallassee
- Deatsville Volunteer Fire Department- 6930 Highway 143, Deatsville
- Town of Elmore Fire Station 2- 393 Baltzer Road, Elmore
- Town of Elmore - Penny Parkway- 212 Penny Parkway, Elmore
- Town of Elmore - 1245 AL Hwy 143
- Millbrook Baptist- 3431 Browns Road, Millbrook
- First Baptist Church - 203 Claude Road, Eclectic
- Eclectic Police Station- 148 Main Street, Eclectic
- St James Family Worship- 1005 Nobles Road, Wetumpka
- Tallassee First United Methodist Church- Corner of Jordan Ave. and Barnett BLVD. 305 King Street, Tallassee
- Coosada Town Hall/Fire Department- 5800 Coosada Road, Coosada
- Adullam House Christian Academy- Georgia Road, Wetumpka
- Harden Street Church- 213 Harden Street, Eclectic
- Town of Elmore Community Center- 485 Jackson Street, Elmore
- New Home Baptist Church Titus- 1605 New Home Road, Titus
- Prattville Public Safety Building- 201 Gin Shop Hill Road, Prattville
Lee County
- Auburn United Methodist Church- 137 Gay Street
- Open Door Tabernacle Church- 2089 Lee Road 42
- Providence Baptist Church- 2807 Lee Road 166
- Greater Peace Baptist Church- 650 Jeter Street Avenue
- Smiths Station Ruritan Club- 2000 Lee Road 430
- Southern Union Community College- Basement of the business and tech center 1701 Lafayette Parkway
- Greene Hall- 1130 Wire Road
- Ralph Brown Draughan Library- 231 Mell Street
Lowndes County
- New Hope High School – 2920 New Hope Road, Columbus
- Career & Technical Center – 1085 Lehmberg Road, Columbus
- Caledonia Elementary School – 9509 Wolfe Rd, Caledonia
Macon County
District II:
- Warrior Stand Community- 357 County Road 5, Union Springs
- Fort Davis Community- 17793 County Road 2, Union Springs
District III:
- Shorter community- 144 Old Federal Road, Shorter
District IV:
- Notasulga (Liberty City) 355 Lori Lane, Notasulga
- Franklin Community- 1656 AL Highway 49, Tuskegee
Montgomery County
- Montgomery Therapeutic Center- 604 Augusta Avenue
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.