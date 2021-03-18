ADPH vaccine dashboard now has county distribution data

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has rolled out a new feature on its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard.
The dashboard now has vaccination information for each of Alabama’s 67 counties, including each county’s percent of residents ages 16 years or older who have received one or more doses of vaccine. It also shows the total number of doses administered in each county.
County information can be found by navigating the drop-down menu in the upper right corner then picking which information you want from the bottom tabs once your county is selected. You can also hover your mouse and click the county on the map to view the latest data in a separate window.
The dashboard also now shows a graphical representation of the number of vaccines administered statewide by date, beginning with Dec. 15, on the “Doses Administered” tab. The graph indicates that March 11 was the highest day with 5,972 injections given.
The hub also contains a risk indicator map and K-12 school data.
Statewide, 1,987,025 vaccine doses have been delivered to the state as of Thursday, with 1,320,774 doses administered.
A new study scored Alabama ninth best in the country at vaccinating its most vulnerable residents.
This study was published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
