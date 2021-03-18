Alabama gets a well-deserved break

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Whew. What a day. A busy afternoon of supercells, tornadoes and large hail unfolded yesterday across the state. National Weather Service teams will survey the damage; we believe somewhere between 15 and 20 tornadoes touched down across the state.
Thankfully, no one was seriously injured or killed.
The afternoon storms overperformed, eventually merging into a large cluster of storms. This cluster of storms sapped energy from the atmosphere, which kept the “second wave” of storms from realizing their full potential. An excellent, fortunate outcome to an otherwise volatile setup.
Now, Alabama is poised to enjoy some calm, clear and cool weather. We expect sunshine to steadily return through the afternoon hours; temperatures will stay in the 60s most of the day with a cool northwest breeze. That wind will be stout at times.
A “backdoor” cold front will slip into Alabama on Friday, this will likely mean a cloudy and cool day with a few isolated sprinkles in parts of east-central Alabama. Any rain that falls will be spotty, brief and light.
Afternoon highs will stay cool underneath the cloudy sky; most places will only warm into the 58-64 degree range. Those clouds could linger into Friday night and Saturday, but sunshine will eventually return before the weekend ends.
Temperatures drop into the lower 40s tonight and tomorrow night, with some spots north of Montgomery falling into the upper 30s the next few nights. It should be just warm enough for no frost, but its a close call.
Afternoon highs will warm only into the 60s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday - noticeably cooler than we’ve been the past few days.
