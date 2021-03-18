Alabama State ready for Jackson State football matchup

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The boys of fall are fired up this spring!
Alabama State football (0-1) is back on the field, and ready to welcome in Deion Sanders and Jackson State this Saturday.
“The guys have been flying around doing everything we ask, and they’re really excited about this opportunity to take on those Tigers,” said Hornets head coach Donald Hill-Eley.
It’s an opportunity that comes weeks after opening the season against Southern back on February 26. However, Hill-Eley says that time off was actually a blessing.
“It was much needed rest,” said Hill-Eley. “We have a five-game, back-to-back from here on out. And being able to get rest, getting guys back and getting healthy, getting them refocused mentally and physically ready for the challenge – those three weeks came in handy.”
With the extra rest came extra preparation for a Jackson State team that is firing on all cylinders. The Tigers (3-0) already have three games under their belt this year and will pose many challenges come Saturday.
“They are coming in undefeated, so they’re playing with a lot of energy,” said Hill-Eley about Jackson State. “They’ve got a lot of excitement around what they’re doing – guys are really playing above themselves down there, so that’s always a challenge. We have to combat that with some good defensive play, as well as our offense getting production, getting into the endzone, and no breakdowns on our special teams.”
While the goal is always to get a win, there’s also a level of gratitude that comes with stepping on the field each for the Hornets.
“It’s a great opportunity not having played ball in over 15 months, and just to be able to have this opportunity to get out in the spring and have some competition and get reacclimated to what we do is something we’ll benefit from in the fall,” said Hill-Eley.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. in ASU Stadium. It will also air on ESPN2.
