Drone video shows tornado form near Demopolis

Drone video shows Demopolis tornado forming (Source: Brandon Clement via NBC)
By WSFA Staff | March 18, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 10:48 AM

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - New drone video is showing just how quickly some of Wednesday’s tornados formed as they swept across central Alabama.

NBC News has obtained video from Brandon Clement showing a twister forming near Demopolis Wednesday afternoon.

Clement’s video shows circulation and touchdown of the tornado before it crosses over the Black Warrior River.

The time lapse video compresses the entire 3-minute event into just 30 seconds.

While Alabama was hit by more than a dozen suspected tornadoes during Wednesday’s outbreak, there are currently no reports of deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.