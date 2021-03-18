Drone video shows tornado form near Demopolis

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WSFA) - New drone video is showing just how quickly some of Wednesday’s tornados formed as they swept across central Alabama.
NBC News has obtained video from Brandon Clement showing a twister forming near Demopolis Wednesday afternoon.
Clement’s video shows circulation and touchdown of the tornado before it crosses over the Black Warrior River.
The time lapse video compresses the entire 3-minute event into just 30 seconds.
While Alabama was hit by more than a dozen suspected tornadoes during Wednesday’s outbreak, there are currently no reports of deaths.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.