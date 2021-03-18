Former Limestone superintendent set to plead guilty in fraud case

The Athens City Schools community is shocked and very concerned to read Tuesday’s release from the U.S. Attorney’s office. Over the past months, Athens City Schools has fully cooperated with the Department of Justice as its investigation proceeded. The school system will continue to work with federal officials and the Alabama State Department of Education as the matter proceeds in court. School officials have not discussed this matter at the request of federal officials, and will continue to refrain from discussing it. Upon reviewing the allegations against Dr. Rick Carter, Athens City Schools has placed him on administrative leave until further notice. None of the other individuals charged in the indictment remain affiliated with Athens City Schools in any manner.