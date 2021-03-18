New pedal boat cruise opens in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new experience to the waters of Alabama has officially arrived to Montgomery’s riverfront.
Sip-n-Cycle Pedal Cruise held a ribbon cutting Thursday afternoon.
It’s a pedal-powered boat that takes up to 26 passengers along the Alabama River.
Officials say it’s a relaxed experience for friends and family to enjoy.
“It is just fun. It’s just sun. It’s sip-n-cycle so you sip, it’s BYOB so bring anything you want to drink, whether it’s cold beer from Common Bond or you decide to bring champagne or whatever. But it’s BYOB. You can also bring food, and so stop at one of the great places downtown, grab your food, grab your drink, come on down and hop on the boat and pedal,” said Stuart “Capt. Stu” Lackey.
On its Facebook page, the company says this is Alabama’s only pedal cruise.
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.