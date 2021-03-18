NWS confirms 1 tornado so far in Alabama storm damage survey, many more expected

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Storm surveyors from the National Weather Service continue their efforts to confirm whether damage across Alabama was the result of multiple tornadoes during Wednesday’s storms.
Surveyors from NWS offices is Birmingham have fanned out to multiple locations to make their determinations. More surveys are expected by the NWS’s Mobile and Tallahassee offices in the coming days.
The NWS is looking at at least a dozen potential tornado sites in central Alabama alone.
A team surveying areas of Chilton, Autauga and Dallas counties Thursday has, so far, given only a single preliminary tornado designation. That involves one believed to be of EF-2 strength with peak winds of 130 mph that touched down near Pools Crossroads in Chilton County.
WSFA 12 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Josh Johnson said he expects NWS surveyors will find more tornado tracks across Choctaw, Marengo, Dallas, Autauga, Chilton, Coosa, Crenshaw and Houston counties in the coming days.
WSFA 12 News viewers gave several reports of damage including downed trees and power lines across Autauga, Dallas and Crenshaw County. Central Alabama Electric Co-op shared photos showing a boat that had been wrapped around a tree.
A possible tornado touched down around county roads 24 and 37 in the Fairview community in Chilton County, destroying at least three homes. One of the survivors was in his home when it was destroyed but was not injured.
An apparent tornado was also reported in Dallas County near the Burnsville Community as well as an apparent tornado that was caught on drone video as it crossed over the Black Warrior River in Demopolis, located in Marengo County.
In Dallas County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has been asked to help with clean up efforts. Its highway patrol division is currently diverting traffic from Alabama 14 at Dallas County 80 to Alabama 14 at Alabama 140 and said the roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.
No fatalities have been reported at this point but multiple homes have been damaged or destroyed.
As of 6 a.m. on Thursday, approximately 12,750 Alabama Power customers were without service, 3,500 of those customers are in central Alabama.
